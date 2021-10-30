Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said that November 1 should be celebrated as ‘Tamil Autonomy’ day. In a statement, he recalled that his party conducted the Tamil Autonomy Conference in 2010. “We demanded that all State governments should be free to design a separate flag. November 1 should be celebrated as day of ‘Tamil Autonomy’,” he said.
‘Celebrate Nov. 1 as Tamil Autonomy day’
Staff Reporter
Chennai,
October 30, 2021 01:33 IST
Staff Reporter
Chennai,
October 30, 2021 01:33 IST
