Celebrate Kalaignar’s centenary with DMK’s diamond jubilee, says Stalin

August 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

Victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls should be submitted to Kalaignar, says the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon party leaders to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the DMK along with the centenary of former leader of the party, M. Karunanidhi, after September 17.

Addressing members of the centenary celebrations committee, Mr Stalin, who is also the president of the party, said the victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls should be submitted to Kalaignar, the centenarian.

He said what Kalaignar achieved in his 80 years of public life would have actually have required 150 years. “He implemented schemes that became models for the entire country. We have to prevent the designs to distort the history of Kalignar’s achievements and constantly propagate his ideas,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said there was not a single village in Tamil Nadu which had not been benefitted by the schemes of Kalaignar. “You should educate people by distributing pamphlets highlighting his achievements,” he said.

