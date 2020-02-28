Celebrate achievements of our scientists, says CSIR chief

The transformation of society was made possible only by science and technology, said Shekhar C. Mande, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

In the 16th graduation day address of Anna University, Mr. Mande said India was the only country among those that became independent between 1940 and 1960 to have achieved spectacular progress. He recalled that people of his generation had to wait in queue for rice and sugar but things had changed for today’s generation, thanks to the efforts of the scientists. “We should therefore celebrate the achievements of our scientists and technologists today,” he said.

Scientists had made it possible to develop indelible ink, tractors, milk powder and till recently build aircraft. “To bring further affluence in India comparable to that in developed economies I am sure the young graduates will take up challenges of the society,” he said.

Mr. Mande said ‘innovation’ is the buzz word of the 21st century. The younger generation should be prepared with skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are the science of future. He urged students to actively participate in Science Day celebrations on Friday.

A total of 4,075 candidates graduated in 2019 from the four departments of the University, according to Registrar L. Karunamoorthy. These included 2,336 candidates from College of Engineering; 625 students from Madras Institute of Technology campus; 1,037 students from Alagappa College of Technology and 87 from the School of Architecture and Planning. The graduands included 3,842 full-time and 233 part-time students. While 2,342 were undergraduates, 1,733 were postgraduates. Among the graduates were 1,939 women and 2,136 male students, the official said.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa presided over the ceremony.