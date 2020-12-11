CEG dean E. Natarajan dies at 53

E. Natarajan, Dean of the College of Engineering, Guindy, died of heart attack early on Thursday. He was 53. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Prof. Natarajan took over as Dean on June 1. He graduated in mechanical engineering from Vellore Engineering College, then affiliated to the University of Madras, won the gold medal and stood first.

He did his Master’s from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and joined Anna University in 1992 for a Ph.D. in renewable energy on biomass gasification.

Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa said he was able to garner a large amount of funds from industry, especially in the renewable energy centre. He was a very good administrator and an excellent team leader, he added.

Prof. Natarajan has authored a book on thermodynamics, in which he specialised.