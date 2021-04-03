CEC discusses law and order situation in State with officials

The video conference meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner under way on Friday

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 01:39 IST

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and senior officials participated in a video conference meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday to review the law and order situation in the State. Besides senior State government officials, police officers and Special Observer Alok Vardhan were also present.

