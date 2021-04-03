Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and senior officials participated in a video conference meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday to review the law and order situation in the State. Besides senior State government officials, police officers and Special Observer Alok Vardhan were also present.
CEC discusses law and order situation in State with officials
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:39 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 03, 2021 01:39 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 2:17:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cec-discusses-law-and-order-situation-in-state-with-officials/article34227535.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story