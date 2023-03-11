CEA sets generation target of 26,650 million units for Tangedco’s coal plants

March 11, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has set a generation target of 26,650 million units for coal-based thermal plants run by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) which has an existing coal-based thermal capacity of 4,320 MW.

Among the key power stations, the North Chennai Thermal Power Station generation target is fixed at 12,450 million units for 2023-24. For Thoothukudi Thermal power station the target has been set at 6,000 million units. The Mettur Power Station I has been set a target of 5,000 million units, while Mettur Power Station II has been set a target of 3,000 million units.

The hydro, gas and naphtha based power plants run by Tangedco have been set a generation target of 6,120 million units for 2023-24. The power plants run by the Central Sector in Tamil Nadu have been set a generation target of 50,830 million units for 2023-24.

The CEA’s station wise generation target for 2023-24 was a part of agenda for the meeting of the Operation Coordination Sub-Committee of Southern Regional Power Committee.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji recently said the State saw an all-time high power demand of 17,584 MW on March 4, 2023, surpassing the previous high of 17,563 MW in April 2022. On March 10, 2023, a new record of 17,647 MW was hit and it was met without any hindrance, he noted in a Twitter post.

The power demand is expected to be 18,500 MW in April 2023, compared to 17,563 MW in April 2022. Similarly, for May 2023 the demand is expected to touch 18,000 MW, compared to 16,750 MW in May 2022, he said and noted that measures have been taken to meet the increasing demand.