ADVERTISEMENT

CD with essential topics on G.I. endoscopy launched in city

Published - August 10, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

It features 14 essential topics in G.I endoscopy

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Interventional gastroenterologist and founder-chairman of MedIndia Hospitals and Academy T.S. Chandrasekar has designed and brought out a compact disc (CD), which includes 14 essential topics in G.I. endoscopy.

Endoscopy procedures are integral in diagnosing luminal disorders such as oesophagitis, cancer and G.I. bleeding. Advancements in the field include offering therapeutic modalities such as arresting the bleeding with banding and glue injection; early cancer removal; relief from jaundice caused by stone and cancer in the bile duct; and stenting for advanced cancerous growth with luminal obstruction.

Such endoscopic procedures require a long learning curve, and doctors must be mentored by experienced gastroenterologists. The CD aims at educating young trainees, particularly in the rural areas, Dr. Chandrasekar said. The CD showcases his experience from performing 24,000 procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He presented it to professors of medical college institutions at a continuing medical education programme organised in the city a few days ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US