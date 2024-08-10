GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CD with essential topics on G.I. endoscopy launched in city

It features 14 essential topics in G.I endoscopy

Published - August 10, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Interventional gastroenterologist and founder-chairman of MedIndia Hospitals and Academy T.S. Chandrasekar has designed and brought out a compact disc (CD), which includes 14 essential topics in G.I. endoscopy.

Endoscopy procedures are integral in diagnosing luminal disorders such as oesophagitis, cancer and G.I. bleeding. Advancements in the field include offering therapeutic modalities such as arresting the bleeding with banding and glue injection; early cancer removal; relief from jaundice caused by stone and cancer in the bile duct; and stenting for advanced cancerous growth with luminal obstruction.

Such endoscopic procedures require a long learning curve, and doctors must be mentored by experienced gastroenterologists. The CD aims at educating young trainees, particularly in the rural areas, Dr. Chandrasekar said. The CD showcases his experience from performing 24,000 procedures.

He presented it to professors of medical college institutions at a continuing medical education programme organised in the city a few days ago.

