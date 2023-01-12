ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage examined to find reasons for death of a woman in Coimbatore, says Stalin

January 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

She was found dead in a well near Thulukkankadu Thottam

The Hindu Bureau

The police is properly investigating the case in which a woman was found dead in a well at Alandurai in Coimbatore district, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“In connection with this case, recordings from CCTVs located in Isha Yoga Centre and Semmedu areas and mobile phones of Subhasri [the dead woman] and her husband have been seized and are being investigated. The truth would definitely come out in the investigation,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister was responding to CPI(M) legislator M. Chinnadurai (Gandarvakottai), who raised the issue in the House. On receipt of a complaint in Alandurai police station on December 19 last year that Subhashri was missing, a case was registered, and a probe was on, he said.

After it came to light that Subhashri was found dead in a well near Thulukkankadu Thottam, it was recovered and post-mortem was undertook by a team of three doctors from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The body was later handed over to her husband Palanikumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US