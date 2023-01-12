HamberMenu
CCTV footage examined to find reasons for death of a woman in Coimbatore, says Stalin

She was found dead in a well near Thulukkankadu Thottam

January 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police is properly investigating the case in which a woman was found dead in a well at Alandurai in Coimbatore district, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“In connection with this case, recordings from CCTVs located in Isha Yoga Centre and Semmedu areas and mobile phones of Subhasri [the dead woman] and her husband have been seized and are being investigated. The truth would definitely come out in the investigation,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister was responding to CPI(M) legislator M. Chinnadurai (Gandarvakottai), who raised the issue in the House. On receipt of a complaint in Alandurai police station on December 19 last year that Subhashri was missing, a case was registered, and a probe was on, he said.

After it came to light that Subhashri was found dead in a well near Thulukkankadu Thottam, it was recovered and post-mortem was undertook by a team of three doctors from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The body was later handed over to her husband Palanikumar.

