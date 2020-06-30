CCB warns of action against circulating fake video

Cyber crime wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has warned of stringent action against any individual or groups spreading wrong information or rumour over social media networks.

The warning was issued following the sharing of a video over social media linking it to the alleged custodial deaths in Sattankulam.

In a press release, the cyber crime wing police said that some persons were spreading fake news, rumours and circulating a video which was in no way connected to the Sattankulam incident. Following complaints, the wing has taken up the matter for investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that the video circulated now related to an assault that happened in Nagpur last year. “It came to light that certain mischievous elements are circulating the video and spreading fake news linking the Sattankulam incident. Stringent action will be taken against any individual or groups spreading wrong information or rumours over social media networks,” the CCB warned.