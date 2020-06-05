Tamil Nadu

CCB sends fresh notices to makers of Godman

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued fresh notices to the producer and director of the controversial Godman series, asking them to appear for enquiry in connection with a complaint lodged against them by the World Brahmins’ Welfare Association.

Earlier, producer R. Elango and director Babu were served notices to appear on Wednesday before the Cyber Crime Cell based on the complaint against them for “making denigrating remarks” against the Brahmin community in the web series.

As they did not appear on Wednesday, the CCB issued fresh notices asking them to appear on June 6, without fail.

