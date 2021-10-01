CCB arrests two land grabbers

They used forged documents, impersonation for the crime

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a mastermind and his associate, involved in grabbing unclaimed vacant lands in Madhavaram, Puzhal, Puthagaram, Ambattur and its surrounding areas, through forging of documents and impersonation.

The police registered a case following a complaint from Devika, alleging that her land, spread across 2,372 sq ft in Puthagaram, was usurped by someone using forged documents. The police took up investigation in her case, as well as on other complaints received from Balaji, Sekar, Sridharan and Ajay Ponnumani. The complainants said they had bought lands some years ago and kept it vacant. They were shocked to find that the lands were transferred to the names of others through fradulent means like forging documents and impersonation.

The police arrested Inba alias Inba Mathivathanan, 35, of Puthagaram, and his relative David Walis, 26, of Tiruvallur district, with forged documents in their possession. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, a police officer said they were part of a gang operating in the suburban areas. They spot vacant lands that is not in being used for any construction or is not visited by the original owners. The suspects obtain copies of the documents of the lands and engage impersonators. They then executed sale deeds to the prospective buyers, the police said.