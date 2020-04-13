CBSE schools urge government to let them collect fees to pay salaries of teachers, staff

The (CMSA) has appealed to the State and Central governments to let them collect the pending fees from parents to pay staff salaries and ensure the smooth functioning of schools.

In a memorandum, the association president C.S. Manoharan has stated that all schools had to shut down by March 21 owing to the sudden lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We request the parents and government to understand that lakhs of teachers and other staff members will be drastically affected without their salaries. If the government extends the time for paying fees for the parents, we request the government to give interest-free loans through banks to help schools cover expenses during the lockdown period,” the memorandum stated.

The CMSA has further asked for the reimbursements for RTE (Right to Education) admissions, which have been kept on hold, to be released soon and to grant schools awaiting new or an extension of their affiliation, an extension of one year.

P. Ashok Shankar, secretary of the association, said that most schools had immediately started online classes and had ensured that students were effectively engaged. “We are following the directives of the CBSE and Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure that learning continues and are taking efforts in facilitating live classrooms and other such activities,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary and Matriculation Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Sssociation too, had earlier, appealed for financial exemptions from the government.

The CBSE schools finish their final term exams in March and generally conduct classes for the next academic year for a few days in April before they close down for the summer holidays. Most private State board schools too finish the fee collection for the new academic year in advance and the lockdown, they say, has disrupted this.

“While we understand that it is a tough time for everyone, we want institutions to be allowed to collect fees from parents who are able to and willing to do so. We do not wish to compromise on the salaries of our teaching and non-teaching staff,” a school principal said.

Chennai Chief Educational Officer and other district-level officials have warned schools in their jurisdictions against pressuring parents to pay the fees immediately. When a question was recently raised about schools collecting fees, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that action would be taken if specific complaints were received about schools pressurising parents.