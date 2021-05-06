CBSE schools gear up for finalising marks for Class 10 students

CHENNAI

06 May 2021 00:50 IST

Institutions across the State have set up result committees to oversee the process

Following the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) guidelines on the tabulation of marks for Class 10 students of the 2020-21 academic year, schools across the State have set up result committees which will oversee the finalisation of results.

The Class 10 board examinations were cancelled by the CBSE earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and while the board said that they would come up with a framework for awarding marks to the students, they had also said those students not happy with these results could opt to take the board exams later when the situation became conducive for the same.

“The results committee, headed by the school principal, is to have five teachers from the school and two teachers as external members from a different school. In accordance with the CBSE guidelines, schools were expected to finalise these committees by Wednesday,” said C. Satish, Director, Paavai group of institutions. The committee is expected to ensure transparency and that the process of finalising marks is carried out in an unbiased manner.

Advertising

Advertising

The CBSE is scheduled to conduct a webinar on the policy issued for the tabulation of marks on Thursday, which members of the result committees are expected to attend, to gain better clarity on the process.

According to the policy released by the board, the students will have 20 marks allotted for internal assessments as is done every year. The rest of the 80 marks will be calculated based on the marks the student had scored in tests and exams conducted by the school through the year.

“While the guidelines for tabulating these marks are largely clear, the board has also said that the marks should be in consonance with the Class 10 board exam performance of the school in the past. We expect more clarity on this aspect,” the principal of a CBSE school said.

The seminar on Thursday will have a dedicated question and answer session as well where school representatives are expected to get their queries cleared.