CBSE schools focus on revision sessions

CHENNAI

04 January 2021 00:40 IST

They want time before practicals

As the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on May 4, schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are preparing their students. Many schools in Tamil Nadu will start online for these classes from Monday for the third term.

“Every year, the portions are completed by December-end for the classes sitting for the board exams. This year too, we have completed the portions for them. We are going ahead with the revision exams online,” says P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram. School heads say they can better plan revision sessions and classes for the practical subjects if the State government clarifies whether Class 10 and 12 students can visit the campus.

The CBSE has allowed the schools to conduct practical exams for the classes sitting for the board exams any time from March 1 until the last date of the theory examinations. “Schools will need to meet students for at least a month before scheduling the practical exams, and we expect a majority of schools in Tamil Nadu to begin these exams only after April 1,” says C. Satish, director, Paavai Group of Schools.

Advertising

Advertising

For scheduling the exams, schools need to consider several factors, he adds.

“For schools in semi-urban areas like ours that have a lot of students from across the State who need the hostel facility, we should plan the practical exams beforehand. Further clarity is needed from the CBSE as well as the State government on the rules for the educational institutions to follow.”

Earlier in 2020, the CBSE announced a 30% reduction in the syllabus for Classes 9-12 because of the closure of schools. “The portions for the practical components in the science subjects have been reduced... While a further reduction would be welcome, we will need some time to prepare the students and meet them,” says Ashok Shankar, general secretary, CBSE Schools Management Association.