CBSE schools begin practical exams for Class XII students

Term 1 exams in major subjects start on December 1

With the term 1 board examinations in major subjects beginning on December 1 for CBSE Class XII students, many schools have started practical examinations or are scheduling them for the week after the Deepavali holidays.

This year, CBSE students will have their board examinations at the end of term 1 and term 2, and both examinations will be in different formats. Scheduling and conducting practical examinations have been left to the schools. This is among the changes that the CBSE has made to the examination pattern this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike the previous years, an external examiner does not have to oversee the practicals. Schools have been given the flexibility to conduct the exams on their own this year. They will have to upload the marks on the CBSE portal before the written examinations begin,” said C. Satish, director-general, ABS group of schools.

Several schools are scheduling the practical examinations for the early part of November so that students will have adequate time for revisions. Examinations in some minor subjects, too, are set to begin from November 16. The term 1 examination will be a 90-minute paper with only multiple-choice questions. And for students, this is a new format.

“We have started conducting the practical exams, and they will be over by early next week. Thereafter, subject teachers will begin revisions, and chapter-wise questions have been prepared for the same,” said K. Manoharan, principal, SBOA School.

As the format is new, it is important for students to have a good understanding of all concepts and be well prepared before the examinations.