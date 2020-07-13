CBSE declares Class 12 results; Chennai region records 96.17 pass percentage

Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and a few other States, recorded a pass percentage of 96.17 in the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) Class 12 board exam results which were announced on Monday.

The conduct of the board exams in Tamil Nadu and across the country had been interrupted by the lockdown. A majority of the students in the State had their Business Studies, Computer Science and Informatics Practices papers pending. While the board was considering rescheduling the exams, the pending exams were finally cancelled owing to safety concerns.

“A majority of the students had performed well in the papers they had completed so there was no dip in the overall performance of the school. Students have scored high marks in English and Maths and we have 9 students scoring centums in Marketing,” said P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram.

For students who had appeared for exams in more than three subjects, the CBSE had said that the average marks obtained in the three best performing subjects would be awarded for the papers which had been cancelled. Similarly the average marks of the best two papers were awarded for students who had completed only three papers.

Vasanthi Vishwanathan, principal, Vel’s Vidyashram said that the overall performance of the students in her school was better than the previous year. “There were initial apprehensions that students had missed out on writing papers that they scored high marks in, but they are now extremely happy with the results,” she said.

For students like Sujatha Venkatesh, who missed out on writing the Informatics Practices as well as Business Studies paper, initially there were lots of concerns. “IP in particular is a subject we were hoping to score in. But the assessment has been promising and we are happy with our results,” said the Commerce group student, who scored a total of 495 marks.

Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir, said that while the overall performance of the students had been good, there was a dip in the number of centums with many students scoring 99 marks in different subjects.

A few days ago, the CISCE announced their class 10 and 12 exam results as well.

The CBSE has also begun their post-result counselling for students and parents to address psychological concerns as well as other queries regarding the exams. Students or parents can call 1800-11-8004 from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m till July 27.