Relief was writ large on the faces of students as they exited schools after completing the CBSE Class 12 economics re-examination held on Wednesday. Nearly a month after the economics board exam was cancelled following a question paper leak, Class 12 commerce group students took the exam which, a majority of them said, was easy.

Sakshaya, a student of the Hindu Senior Secondary School, said the paper had direct questions. Sai Shruti, a student of St. John’s School Besant Nagar, said the paper wasn’t too lengthy either.

“The entrance exam to an institution for design, which was scheduled to be held on April 23, was postponed for commerce students who had to take the re-exam. Now, we have to focus on these exams, which have been scheduled through May,” she said.

Many students questioned the unnecessary delay in conducting the re-exam, which was scheduled nearly a month after it initially took place in March.

‘Unnecessary delay’

“Though most of us just took a couple of days to prepare, we felt that they could have scheduled the exam earlier.

“Many of us had already started attending coaching classes for entrance examinations and it was tough to keep in mind the impending board exam,” said Anusha Ganesh, a student of Sir Siva Swami Kalalaya.

While the Class 12 students had originally taken the economics exam on March 26, reports of the paper having been leaked began to do the rounds and the CBSE, a few days later, announced that the exam was cancelled. This shocked the students, most of whom had been celebrating the last day of their board exams.

Outside exam centres in the city, many students were seen celebrating with their classmates and friends that the exams had drawn to a close. “For us now, the next step is to focus on exams for chartered accountancy as well as competitive exams for law,” said S. Krishna, a Class 12 commerce student.