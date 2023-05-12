HamberMenu
  Karnataka Elections
  Karnataka Elections
CBSE Class 12 results | T.N. students fare well; record 98.52% pass percentage

As many as 63,538 students from the State took up the Class 12 exams; 99.04% of girls and 98.09% of boys passed; the Class 10 results were declared as well, and the region saw a pass percentage of 99.14%

May 12, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Poorvaja
Class 12 students of a CBSE school in Chennai checking their results on their mobile phones on Friday | Photo Credit: Srinath M

In Tamil Nadu, 98.52% of students who took up the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) Class 12 board exams cleared them. The CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 results were suddenly announced on Friday, May 12, 2023 taking students and teachers by surprise. 

Chennai Region, which has Tamil Nadu and a few other States, recorded a pass percentage of 97.40% and was third in the country, behind the Trivandrum and Bangalore regions, for the Class 12 exams. As many as 63,538 students from the State took up the exams, and 99.04% of girls passed while 98.09% of boys cleared the exams. 

Class 10 results

In the Class 10 exams, 99.73% of the 86,745 students who wrote the exams in Tamil Nadu have passed, the results revealed. While 99.64% of boys passed, the pass percentage of girls was higher at 99.83%.

For the class 10 exams, the region saw a pass percentage of 99.14% and was again, third in the country.

 Students can access their results on www.cbse.gov.in, www.results.nic.in or www.umang.gov.in 

