CBI team interrogates Kovilpatti sub-jail inmates

The CBI team investigating the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case grilled a few inmates of Kovilpatti sub-jail on Saturday as the deceased P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks had been lodged at the facility after being arrested on June 19.
A team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Shukla, interrogated a few inmates of the jail, where the victims had been lodged with injuries allegedly caused by the Sattankulam police personnel. These injuries ultimately led to the custodial deaths of the duo within a span of just eight-and-a-half hours on June 22 and 23, it has been alleged.
Subsequently, the CB-CID that registered murder case against inspector Sridhar and sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh and 7 other policemen, arrested all of them.
On taking over the case from the CB-CID, the CBI is now interrogating the Kovilpatti sub-jail inmates.
