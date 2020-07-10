CBI team formally takes over custodial deaths case

An eight-member CBI team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Shukla arrived in Thoothukudi on Friday to formally take over probe in the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case.
The team received evidences and documents pertaining to the case from Anil Kumar, Investigating Officer of the CB-CID team, which probed the case on the directions of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench). The State agency had arrested 10 policemen and recorded the statements of many witnesses.
Earlier in the day, CB-CID IGP K. Shankar said that the agency would hand over to the CBI all documents recovered from Sattankulam police station, Sattankulam and Kovilpatti government hospitals and Kovilpatti sub-jail and the statements of witnesses.
After receiving the documents, the CBI team had an over two-hour discussion with the CB-CID team including Superintendents of Police Vijayakumar and Madasamy.
The CBI is likely to approach the court next week seeking custody of the accused in the case for interrogation. Since the CBI investigators have to visit Sattankulam and Kovilpatti in connection with this case, the investigating agency is likely to have its office in Palayamkottai, sources said.
