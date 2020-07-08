CBI takes over probe into Sattankulam custodial deaths

NEW DELHI:

08 July 2020 14:55 IST

Father and son Jayaraj and J. Benicks were arrested by the police on June 19 night and were allegedly subjected to third-degree torture.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over two cases pertaining to the custodial deaths of a father and son, Jayaraj and J. Benicks, following alleged torture by the Sattankulam police in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district last month.

The cases were earlier registered at the Kovilpatti East police station. Later, the Crime Branch-CID pursued the probe and arrested five suspects, including the then Sattankulam police inspector, Sridhar, and two sub-inspectors, Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan.

Senseless deaths: The Hindu Editorial on Tamil Nadu custodial deaths

Advertising

Advertising

“The CBI has taken over the cases on a reference from the Tamil Nadu government and notification by the Centre. A probe team has been constituted and it will soon be visiting the places linked to the cases to collect evidence,” said an agency official.

The duo were arrested by the police on June 19 night. They were allegedly subjected to third-degree torture. Benicks died on June 22 and Jayaraj the next day at Kovilpatti hospital. They ran a mobile phone shop in Sattankulam.

Sattankulam custodial deaths | When protectors turn perpetrators

Following a public outcry, a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took cognisance of the custodial deaths, which also triggered suspensions and mass transfers in the police department. The State government then decided to hand over the probe to the CBI and inform the High Court about it.