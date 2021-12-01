CBI takes over case involving former Inspector General of Police, P. Sivanandi and others

The move follows directions given by the Supreme Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over investigation in a case of criminal intimidation involving former Inspector General of Police, P. Sivanandi and others.

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the agency’s Special Crimes Branch re-registered the case that was investigated by the Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police.

The case relates to the complaint of D. Pandiraj who alleged that while he was returning after lodging a complaint at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, on April 1, 2015, an individual, Ganapathy along with ten others, at the behest of Inspector-General of Police, Sivanandi, blocked his vehicle and threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the complaint.

The CBI’s First Information Report said that when the complainant refused to do so, he was intimidated by the men who said that false cases would be foisted against him. The accused said if the complainant did not withdraw his petition given to the Police Commissioner, it would “affect the police officer associated with Sujay Anand and others and if it happens, he will be killed…”

The complainant was also warned that a false complaint had been lodged against them at the Saidapet police station and the same was being looked into by an officer.