CBI quizzes seven friends of Benicks at Sattankulam

THOOTHUKUDI

02 August 2020 00:07 IST

The CBI, investigating the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case, questioned the friends of J. Benicks, one of the deceased, at Sattankulam on Saturday.

A team of CBI officers, which arrived at Sattankulam from Madurai around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, questioned seven friends of Benicks, who were witness to the alleged custodial torture.

During the four-hour-long inquiry, Manimaran, Rajaram and Ravichandran, all advocates, and Sankaralingam, Ravishankar, Sudalaimuthu and Nagarajan appeared before the investigators and shared the information about the reported custodial torture that led to the death of Jayaraj and Benicks, after being lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail.

The CBI team conducted the questioning in the office of Mr. Manimaran, on the East Car Street in Sattankulam, instead of asking the witnesses to come to the Sattankulam police station.

Earlier, with some of the CBI officers testing positive for COVID-19, the investigation into the case had suffered a setback.