CBI quizzes seven friends of Benicks at Sattankulam

The CBI, investigating the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case, questioned the friends of J. Benicks, one of the deceased, at Sattankulam on Saturday.
A team of CBI officers, which arrived at Sattankulam from Madurai around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, questioned seven friends of Benicks, who were witness to the alleged custodial torture.
During the four-hour-long inquiry, Manimaran, Rajaram and Ravichandran, all advocates, and Sankaralingam, Ravishankar, Sudalaimuthu and Nagarajan appeared before the investigators and shared the information about the reported custodial torture that led to the death of Jayaraj and Benicks, after being lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail.
The CBI team conducted the questioning in the office of Mr. Manimaran, on the East Car Street in Sattankulam, instead of asking the witnesses to come to the Sattankulam police station.
Earlier, with some of the CBI officers testing positive for COVID-19, the investigation into the case had suffered a setback.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath