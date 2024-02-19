CBI officials trap EPFO official red-handed while receiving ₹ 2-lakh bribe

February 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated February 20, 2024 05:54 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested on Monday an Enforcement Officer of Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Tirunelveli, while allegedly accepting bribe of ₹ 2 lakh from the complainant.

An official statement said the CBI had registered a case on complaint against Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, P. Kabilan, on allegations that accused officer demanded bribe of ₹ 15 lakh from complainant, who is running a software company in Tirunelveli.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded bribe of ₹ 15 lakh for not taking action against the company, which had reportedly availed the Central Government’s grant under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme to create new jobs in formal sector through support of EPF contributions.

The accused officer collected and verified the documents from the complainant and learnt that the company had received approximately ₹ 3 crore under the Centre’s ABRY scheme. Kabilan allegedly demanded 5% of this amount from the complainant for not taking any action against the software company.

Following a complaint from the software company, the CBI officials trapped Kabilan red-handed while accepting bribe of ₹ 2 lakh as an advance on Monday. Further investigations are on.