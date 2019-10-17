CBI must probe Seeman: Congress

CHENNAI The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has urged the CBI to probe the alleged role of Naam Tamilar Katch (NTK) founder Seeman in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi following his recent remarks hailing the murder.

S.K. Nawaz, co-chairman of the TNCC Legal Cell, submitted a complaint addressed to T. Punidamani, Senior Superintendent of Police, CBI in this connection.