ADVERTISEMENT

CBI has only sought sanction to investigate retired official: PU claims

August 09, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University on Wednesday claimed the Madras High Court, while hearing its petition had observed that the sanction sought by the CBI was only to investigate its retired official S. Hariharan under 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court observed that CBI has sought sanction to investigate only Mr. Hariharan for procedural lapses in handling public money while he was discharging duties as Director of Human Resource Development Centre of PU from 2008 to 2016, a release from the public relations wing of PU claimed on Wednesday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US