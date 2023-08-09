HamberMenu
CBI has only sought sanction to investigate retired official: PU claims

August 09, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University on Wednesday claimed the Madras High Court, while hearing its petition had observed that the sanction sought by the CBI was only to investigate its retired official S. Hariharan under 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court observed that CBI has sought sanction to investigate only Mr. Hariharan for procedural lapses in handling public money while he was discharging duties as Director of Human Resource Development Centre of PU from 2008 to 2016, a release from the public relations wing of PU claimed on Wednesday night.

