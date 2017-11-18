CBI finds hiring fraud at Ordnance Factory

Close on the heels of the sensational fraud in the Civil Services Examination involving an IPS officer, a recruitment scam has been reported in the Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, that manufactures rifles, grenade launchers and other battlefield equipment for the armed forces.

A comparison of fingerprints of candidates who appeared for the written examination with those who qualified for recruitment has brought to light impersonation. Based on a complaint lodged by the Vigilance Wing of the OFT, the Central Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the fraud in which four candidates have been allegedly involved so far.

The scam relates to the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Lower Division Clerks and Durwans (Attender) in the OFT during 2015. While M/s Ace Consultants, New Delhi, was engaged to host and receive applications online, M/s Satvat Infosol, Chennai, was roped in to prepare question papers and carry out evaluation of OMR sheets.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi, made arrangements for the venue and invigilation of the written examination for the post of Multi Tasking Staff on May 29, 2016. The fingerprints of all the candidates who appeared for the written examination were obtained and the whole process was videographed.

Fingerprints mismatch

Going by the FIR, 15 candidates were selected. When the fingerprints of nine candidates who joined service were sent to the Tamil Nadu Fingerprint Bureau for comparison, it transpired that the fingerprints of four candidates — Ram Gopal of Uttar Pradesh, Dhananjay Kumar Roy, Roshan Kumar and Ankeet Kumar of Bihar — did not match with those obtained at the time of the written examination.

Investigators suspect that the candidates organised some people to impersonate and write the exam for them. Besides the four candidates, the CBI has named M/s ACE Consultants, M/s Satvat Infosol, unknown public servants as accused.