CBI chargesheets 18 in port trust fraud case

04 November 2021 00:04 IST

They pre-closed fixed deposits in Indian Bank and swindled ₹45.40 crore

The CBI has filed a charge sheet at a special court against 18 persons, including A. Sermathi Raja, a former manager of Indian Bank’s Koyambedu branch, for causing a loss of ₹45.40 crore to the bank by committing fraud in the pre-closure of Chennai Port Trust’s fixed deposits.

Cheating charge

The CBI registered the case in July last year on a complaint from Indian Bank Zonal Office, Chennai (North), against the then manager of the Koyambedu branch and a few others for allegedly cheating the bank by pre-closing the term deposit accounts standing in the name of Chennai Port Trust.

Searches were conducted at 28 places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. During investigation, 12 persons were arrested, including two foreign nationals, and they are all in judicial custody.

The CBI said in the charge sheet that the accused had allegedly exploited the investment of Chennai Port Trust’s surplus cash in term/fixed deposits through a limited tender process, and also the willingness of the bank to attract investment in the form of term deposits. The accused approached the branch manager and Chennai Port Trust and persuaded them to participate in the tender.

The bank manager, in conspiracy with the others, accepted the proposed investment and took part in the bidding floated by Chennai Port Trust, quoting a higher interest rate than the maximum allowable rate. Indian Bank’s Koyambedu branch was successful in five tenders and got ₹100.57 crore in term deposits from March to May 2020.

FD receipts

The CBI alleged that after the FDs were created, the FD receipts (bond) were handed over to the fraudsters by the branch manager instead of the investing organisation. The accused allegedly forged receipts and submitted them to Chennai Port Trust, instead of the original FD receipts, which were submitted to the bank with a request to pre-close them. One of the fraudsters impersonated an official of Chennai Port Trust and opened a fake current account through forged documents in the name of Chennai Port Trust so as to transfer the amount from the pre-closure of FDs. Subsequently, the details of accounts were collected from several persons, and the money was transferred to these accounts based on the request letter forged in the name of Chennai Port Trust, the CBI said.

The money received in different accounts was subsequently withdrawn by the fraudsters, who shared it among themselves on the basis of the pre-arranged commission.

The fraud was committed one after another after each investment was made, and a total of ₹45.40 crore was swindled.