CBI books senior railway official in construction of ROBs

Four bridges built within a short stretch of 2 km with no public demand, vehicle utility

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a former Deputy Chief Engineer of the Southern Railway and others on charges of constructing four Road Over Bridges within a short stretch of 2 km without any public demand or justifiable vehicle utility.

The work pertains to the construction of the ROBs between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli as part of the ₹506.72 crore gauge conversion project in which it was decided to eliminate manned/unmanned level crossings by replacing them with Limited Use Subway, Elevated Rail Road and ROB.

Gauge conversion work

Acting on credible information, the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch found that the four ROBs, the construction of which started in 2019 and were in different stages of completion now, were being built to replace four unmanned level crossings. Though it was originally proposed to build Elevated Rail Road there, the then Deputy Chief Engineer D. Sarangapani recommended that it would be ideal to construct ROBs considering the soil conditions in the site.

Based on his recommendation, a tender was floated for the work valued at ₹34.80 crore and was awarded to M/s Rajkumar and Omega Constructions which was found to be the only eligible among six firms that participated in the process. Investigators said that certain norms that had to be followed scrupulously in the decision leading to the construction of ROBs were flouted.

No public demand

The CBI’s First Information Report said that there had to be a public demand for elimination of level crossings. Such decisions were taken on the basis of representations made by various groups, elected representatives, revenue authorities etc. Going by the decision of the Railway Board, the land required for construction of ROBs should be in the possession of the railways or otherwise it had to be on cost sharing basis with the State government.

The railway authorities should ascertain the feasibility by conducting a study of traffic flow that would justify the construction of a ROB. Where the volume of vehicular traffic was less, construction of Limited Use Subways or Elevated Rail Road which would cost much less should be explored.

In the construction of four ROBs, there was no public demand since there was no inhabitation on either side of the railway track. The four unmanned level crossings were proposed for conversion to manned crossings and not for construction of ROBs. No feasibility study was conducted and the cost estimates were exceeded without the approval of the competent authority. There was no public transport plying in the route and the number of private vehicles was also very less, the FIR said.

Huge loss

“The local people have also been of the opinion that there was no requirement for the ROBs…The entire funding has been made by the Southern Railway. As on date ₹63.96 crore have been paid to the contractor which is in excess of the contract value of ₹38.97 crore. Thus, a huge loss has been caused to the Southern Railway,” the CBI said.

The then Deputy Chief Engineer and others were accused of violating the norms by not conducting technical study and Train Vehicle Unit survey to justify the construction. No steps were taken for cost sharing with the State government which was mandatory for construction of ROBs. Tender proposal was initiated without the approval from the District Collector for elimination of level crossings.

The CBI accused Mr. Sarangapani, now retired from service, and other unknown railway officials of abusing their official position by entering into a criminal conspiracy with unknown private persons in the flawed and unjustified proposal to cheat the Southern Railway by causing wrong loss.