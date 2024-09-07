CBI books Police Inspector on charges of criminal conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Inspector of Police and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, trespass, and assault. Investigators conducted searches on the premises of Anandbabu, who was the Inspector of Neelankarai and is currently posted at Nungambakkam. Following the Madras High Court’s directives, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI registered the case against Mr. Anandbabu and four individuals — M. Gopalakrishnan, M. Saravanan, S. Devan, and S. Srivatsan — and unknown public servants. The court, while issuing orders on a writ petition filed by T. Karthik, noted that the case warranted investigation by the CBI. Mr. Karthik had alleged that a gang, in collusion with local police, attempted to seize his land.

In his complaint submitted to the Director-General of Police on May 14, 2024, Mr. Karthik claimed that the accused, along with certain police personnel and rowdy elements, trespassed on his land at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, Sholinganallur, and damaged the compound wall in an effort to unlawfully take possession of the property.

Upon informing the Police Control Room, Mr. Karthik and his elderly parents went to the location and explained to Mr. Anandbabu — then the Inspector of Neelankarai, who was present at the scene — that civil suits, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry, and an appeal filed by the opposite party before the Madras High Court were all pending.

Despite this, Mr. Anandbabu allegedly ignored their explanations, verbally abused Mr. Karthik and his parents, and threatened to file a case against them. He further alleged that the Inspector unlawfully supported the criminals in taking possession of his property, providing them with security in direct violation of an order that prohibits police involvement in civil disputes

The petitioner was apparently referring to a circular issued by the Police Headquarters in January this year addressed to all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in cities and districts. The circular noted that some police officers were conducting inquiries into matters that were purely civil in nature, such as financial transactions, land disputes, and intellectual property issues. The directive emphasised that these were within the jurisdiction of civil courts and that the police should only intervene if there were concerns about potential law and order issues.

In its FIR, the CBI stated the allegations disclosed offences of criminal conspiracy, abetment, criminal trespass, mischief causing property damage, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, and misbehaviour by a police officer.