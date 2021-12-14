CBI books NHAI official, road contractors on graft charge

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 01:15 IST

Loss to the tune of ₹1.38 crore caused to State exchequer

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a senior official of the National Highways Authority of India and two civil contractors on charges of causing loss to the tune of ₹1.38 crore to the State exchequer.

Acting on reliable information, the agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch booked M. Muthudayar, the then Project Director/Deputy General Manager, NHAI Project Implementation Unit, Karaikudi. During 2014-17, the accused official allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the contractor M/s KNR Constructions Ltd., that was awarded the tender work for improvement/augmentation of roads in Madurai-Ramanathapuram section of NH-49.

In the improvement/augmentation of four-lane and two-lane on certain stretches under the National Highways Development Project Phase-III, the official, knowing well that there were no supporting documents for justification to process the claim, processed and released 5% contingency fund in every bill submitted by the contractor towards shifting of electrical utilities. This resulted in excess payment and wrongful loss of about ₹76.39 lakh.

In a similar case relating to the improvement/augmentation of two-lane along the Thanjavur-Pudukottai section of NH-226 under the NHDP Phase-IV project, the work of which was awarded to M/s Gayatri-SPL (JV), the same official allowed claims to the tune of ₹62.5 lakh for electrical utilities without any supporting documents.

The CBI said that the information revealed prima facie disclosed commission of offences punishable under Section 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy) read with other relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

After obtaining sanction for conducting enquiry against the official from the competent authority, the CBI registered a case against Mr. Muthudayar, the two construction firms and others.