ADVERTISEMENT

CBI books Customs official on bribery charges

Published - May 17, 2024 09:35 am IST - Chennai

The complainant alleged a Customs Appraiser Manish had demanded ₹50,000 for appraising PVC coated fabric imported from China and levying duty.

The Hindu Bureau

After ascertaining the facts and verifying the allegation, the CBI obtained the approval of the Tamil Nadu government and registered a case. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a customs official on charges of demanding bribe to appraise goods imported by a private firm from China.

The case is based on a complaint lodged by Madhu Kumar, proprietor of M/s VBM Shipping. He alleged a Customs Appraiser Manish had demanded ₹50,000 for appraising PVC coated fabric imported from China and levying duty.

After ascertaining the facts and verifying the allegation, the CBI obtained the approval of the Tamil Nadu government and registered a case against Manish under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US