CBI books Customs official on bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a customs official on charges of demanding bribe to appraise goods imported by a private firm from China.

The case is based on a complaint lodged by Madhu Kumar, proprietor of M/s VBM Shipping. He alleged a Customs Appraiser Manish had demanded ₹50,000 for appraising PVC coated fabric imported from China and levying duty.

After ascertaining the facts and verifying the allegation, the CBI obtained the approval of the Tamil Nadu government and registered a case against Manish under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.