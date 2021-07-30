CBI arrests two in bribery case

PUDUCHERRY

30 July 2021 00:23 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Social Security Officer and a Deputy Director, both working in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Puducherry, in a bribery case.

According to a CBI press note, a case was registered against a Social Security Officer, ESIC (Ministry of Labour and Employment), Puducherry, on a complaint that alleged that the ESIC had issued recovery notice to the complainant’s company for pending dues since January 2020 amounting to about ₹8,51,252 along with interest.

It was further alleged that during July 2021, the accused contacted the bank and asked them not to allow operations in the said account. When the complainant met the accused, he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 for himself and also in the name of the Deputy Director of ESIC, Puducherry, for de-freezing the bank account till the disposal of the matter in court.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at two places on the premises of the accused at Puduchery, which led to the recovery of some documents.

Both accused were produced before the competent court and were remanded to judicial custody till August 12, the CBI said.