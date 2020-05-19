Tamil Nadu

CBI arrests senior bank official on bribery charge

He sought money to return documents

Days ahead of his retirement from service, a senior bank officer was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of demanding and accepting ₹7,500 bribe from a customer for releasing property documents on closure of a loan account.

According to sources in the agency, Sankara Subramanian of Chennai lodged a complaint with the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch that W. Ravindran Samuel, senior manager of Indian Bank, Kellys Branch, had demanded ₹15,000 bribe and reduced the amount to ₹7,500 for releasing property documents. The complainant had given the document as collateral for his sister’s cash credit limit loan of ₹8 lakh taken for a business. He repaid the loan. After repaying the loan, Mr. Subramanian approached the official seeking return of the document when the latter allegedly demand bribe. However, he allegedly demanded the money for competing the closure formalities. After registering a case against Mr. Samuel under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, CBI officials laid a trap and arrested him soon after he accepted ₹7,500 from the complainant, the sources said.

“Though property documents have to be returned to the customer after closure of loan account, we have been receiving complaints of some bank officials demanding bribe for issuing loan closure certificate or signing cancellation of hypothecation documents. In this case, the complainant had been trying to get back his original property documents since March this year but the Senior Manager insisted on the bribe,” an official said.

He was produced before a Special Judge for CBI cases for judicial custody. The accused is due to retire on May 31.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 12:50:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cbi-arrests-senior-bank-official-on-bribery-charge/article31627383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY