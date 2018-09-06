CBI arrests gutkha manufacturer, two government officials

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested five persons, including the manufacturer of MDM brand of gutkha, and two officials of the State and Central governments in the sensational gutkha scam.

The arrests come a day after the agency conducted simultaneous searches at 35 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Puducherry, including the residences of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran and former Chennai Police Commissioner S. George in Chennai.

A special team of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption-III Unit, New Delhi, arrested A.V. Madhavrao, Uma Shankar Gupta and P.V. Shrinivasa Rao, the promoters of Jayam industries that manufactures MDM gutkha, State Food Safety Department official Senthil Murugan, and Central Excise Superintendent N.K. Pandyan.

Though the case was registered in New Delhi, the accused could be produced in a city court for judicial custody since the crime took place in Chennai, police sources said on Thursday.

At the time of producing the accused for remand, the CBI is expected to take custody of the arrested for interrogation.

Mr. Madhava Rao is the main partner in the Gutkha business of the company. He had earlier appeared before the Income Tax Department, Directorate General of Vigilance (Customs and Central Excise) and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.