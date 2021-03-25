CBI arrests EPFO officer, two others for alleged graft

Tiruppur

25 March 2021 20:35 IST

Officials seize cash from multiple locations.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a senior officer from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and two others in Tiruppur on charges of accepting bribe of around ₹4 lakhs.

A statement from the CBI said that G. Loganayaki, Enforcement Officer at EPFO Tiruppur, allegedly demanded the bribe amount from two persons – Suresh from Chennai and Ramesh Babu – to not take action against a Tiruppur-based private firm that allegedly violated the EPFO Act. On Thursday, the CBI sleuths intercepted both men who came out of Loganayaki’s office after paying the alleged bribe of ₹4 lakhs.

The CBI also conducted searches in five locations at Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Chennai in addition to the searches at the Tiruppur EPFO office, the statement said. While the alleged bribe amount of ₹4 lakhs was seized from Loganayaki’s office, cash worth ₹6.1 lakhs and other “incriminating documents” were also seized from other locations that belonged to her.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition, the officers also seized cash of ₹3 lakhs from the office of another official in the Tiruppur EPFO office and investigations are on whether this seizure is related to the three accused, according to the statement. The three were produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Coimbatore following the arrest on Thursday.