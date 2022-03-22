CBI arrests Chennai Port Trust official

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an official of the Chennai Port Trust in an ongoing investigation of a case relating to an alleged fraud on the pre-closure of CPT’s fixed deposits causing a loss to the tune of ₹45.40 crore to the Indian Bank. Investigators arrested Assistant Superintendent Raghu Bernard in connection with the fraudulent fore-closure of the fixed deposits. The accused was produced in a special court and remanded in judicial custody. The agency has arrested 17 persons, including two foreign nationals, in the case that was registered on a complaint lodged by the Indian Bank on July 31, 2020.