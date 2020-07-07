CBI agrees to take over probe into custodial deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation has consented to taking over the inquiry into the sensational case of the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31, in Sattankulam.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy confirmed that a formal communication had been received from the Centre in this regard after the Tamil Nadu government issued an order transferring the case to the CBI for investigation.

The Crime Branch-CID, which has been investigating the incident, will hand over the case to the central agency.

The CB-CID has arrested five suspects, including the then Sattankulam inspector Sridhar and two sub-inspectors — Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan — so far. The agency has also made some seizures and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and others with knowledge of the events that took place after the arrests of Jayaraj and his son on the night of June 19.

Fake news

Meanwhile, the CB-CID, in a note, said that a lot of fake news regarding the custodial deaths was being circulated on social media platforms in recent days.

It said Anbazhagan, the editor of an online portal, had published photographs of bodies with cuts on the chest, neck and other areas, claiming that the bodies were of Jayaraj and Benicks.

Following the registration of a case, he appeared for an inquiry at the CB-CID headquarters on July 6.

‘Sourced via WhatsApp’

A press release said he had confessed to having obtained the photographs through a WhatsApp group and having published them without checking if they were genuine.

“Publishing of fake news in any medium will hamper the investigation, and has the potential to create law and order problems. It is also seen that malicious and fake news and photographs are being posted and circulated on social media by individuals and groups without checking or knowing the facts. Strict action will be taken as per law against all those circulating and posting such false information,” the note added.