CBFC says film advertisements must carry film certification

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 01:06 IST

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Tuesday, said film producers must carry the category of certificate granted to a film in all advertisements after the date of certification. A press release issued by D. Balamurali, Regional Officer, CBFC, Chennai, said that the rating granted to the film such as ‘U/A’, ‘A’ or ‘S’ should appear in all advertisements under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rule 1983 u/s 38.

The release added that it is mandatory for the producer to carry the category of certificate granted to a film in the film’s advertisements in newspapers, wall posters, handbills and other media after the date of certification. The Regional Officer warned that non- compliance to this statutory provision may invite action. 

