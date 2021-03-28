CBCID to probe ‘cash for cops’ case

Six police personnel suspended after cash covers seized

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy on Sunday transferred the investigation in the alleged attempt to bribe police personnel in Tiruchi.

After reports of cash covers being distributed to police personnel went viral in social media, Tiruchi Police Commissioner Loganathan ordered searches at suspected places.

Police sources said that cash to the tune of a few thousands of rupees kept in several covers were seized from Thillai Nagar and Tiruchi Government Hospital police stations.

Six police officials, including two Inspectors of Police, were placed under suspension pending enquiry. The allegation is that the money was distributed by DMK leader KN Nehru, party candidate contesting from the Tiruchi West Assembly constituency.

However Mr Nehru in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, dismissed the allegation against him.

He said attempts were being to spoil his candidature by spreading false news in the social media. He sought the Election Commission’s intervention in stopping the false propaganda and taking action against the wrong doers.