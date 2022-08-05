CB-CID warns against ‘parallel investigation’ into Kallakurichi girl student’s death

Investigating agency issues appeal to print and visual media, including social media

The Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has appealed to print and visual media, including social media, to refrain from publishing and telecasting reports with their own interpretation of the death of the Plus-Two girl student at a private school near Chinna Salem in the district.

According to a press release, the case was being probed from all angles by the CB-CID, Villupuram. A fair and comprehensive investigation was being conducted, and the probe was being monitored by the Madras High Court. “However, it is observed that many print and visual media, including social media, are publishing and telecasting reports regularly with their own interpretation of the incident, and are indulging in a parallel media investigation. This hampers the fair investigation undertaken by the agency,” it said.

Hence, the agency urged print and visual media, including social media, not to publish videos and posts that would hamper the investigation under way. “If any individual or entity is involved in such ‘parallel investigation’, legal action would be initiated against them,” the agency said.

Further, steps would be initiated to block the social media accounts and YouTube channels in question. People having specific information about the case could share them directly with the senior officer of CB-CID on 90038 48126, it said.