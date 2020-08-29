‘CB-CID to probe Ayanavaram encounter case’

CHENNAI

29 August 2020 01:14 IST

The probe into the death of history-sheeter S. Shankar who was shot dead by Ayanavaram police on New Avadi Road here on August 21 would be transferred soon to the CB-CID, State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan informed the Madras High Court on Friday.

Appearing before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, who was seized of a petition filed by the victim’s mother S. Govindammal seeking a CB-CID probe into the incident, the SPP said the government itself had decided to transfer the investigation and that necessary orders to that effect would be issued within a couple of days.

In so far as the petitioner’s other plea for exhuming the body and conducting a re-post-mortem was concerned, the SPP said there was absolutely no necessity for undertaking such an exercise since the entire post-mortem had been conducted as per norms and it had also been recorded on video to allay all kinds of apprehensions.

Advertising

Advertising

After hearing him, the judge adjourned the case to next week for filing a formal counter affidavit.