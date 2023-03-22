CB-CID to look for missing inmate, records show he died three months ago 

March 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Three months after the death of G. Jayakumar, 68, the brother of Tamil Nadu Congress State general council member G. Krishnamurthy, the Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police has taken up investigation of his disappearance.

Jayakumar was shifted from the Anbu Jothi Ashram, a home for the mentally challenged and destitue at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district, to Karunai Illam, a home for aged persons at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district. He died on November 16, 2022. Acting on a complaint lodged by Mr. Krishnamurthy that the whereabouts of his brother, who was admitted to the Ignite Charitable Trust in Cuddalore and shifted to the Anbu Jothi Ashram, was not known, the Cuddalore OT police registered a man missing case and transferred it to the CB-CID, which is already probing missing cases of three inmates, where all of them are presumed dead.

‘Refusing to confirm’

“The police are refusing to confirm my brother’s death knowing well that he died in the Karunai Illam home at Vaniyambadi. Instead, they have transferred the case to the CB-CID for investigation. I am trying to get the death certificate of my brother from the Vaniyambadi Municipality. Seeing the way investigation is progressing, I have doubts over the death of my brother,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

The Congress functionary said he had written to the Registrar-General of the Madras High Court, Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) seeking action against the Cuddalore police, who took no steps to confirm the death of his brother despite having specific information.

Though the home had contact details of the family, no one called to inform about the inmate’s demise, he said.Wondering why the police were trying to suppress facts and commence investigation when the man reported missing was no more, he sought an in-depth probe into the circumstances that led to his brother’s death.

Inquiries by The Hindu revealed that Jayakumar was shifted from the Anbu Jothi Ashram to Karunai Illam on October 29, 2022. Jubin Baby, founder of the ashram who is in judicial custody at present, wrote to the Saranalayam Trust that runs the Karunai Illam in Vaniyambadi, requesting to admit Jayakumar for further treatment and care. “In case of demise during treatment and care, kindly do the last rites according to the organisation policy,” he said.

The Vaniyambadi Municipality has issued a death certificate with reference D-2022:33-18097-000391, dated December 07, 2022, stating that Jayakumar died on November 16, 2022, at Karunai Illam. There was no mention about the cause of death, official sources said.