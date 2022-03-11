CB-CID to auction jeep
The CB-CID police in Madurai have informed that a four-wheeler (jeep) would be auctioned at 10 a.m. on March 22 on its premises. Interested persons may contact the officer in-charge during working days or contact at 0452-2532264 for more details, a press note issued here on Friday said.
